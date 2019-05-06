East Bound I-70 to Remain Closed for Rock Fall Mitigation

MESA COUNTY – The Colorado Department of Transportation Geohazards team has decided to keep eastbound I-70 closed at mile marker 57 in the interest of safety where a rockslide occurred yesterday. The location of the rockslide is eight miles east of Exit 49, the turnoff for CO 65 on the Grand Mesa (please see attached map). Only the eastbound lanes of I-70 are impacted. Rock fall mitigation has started this morning.

Contractor Rock Solid, Inc. out of Grand Junction has mobilized a crane and crew to the scene and at daybreak they will continue evaluating the situation. Once the team has had a chance to look over the area, CDOT will have a better sense of how long the mitigation efforts may take.

“It’s prudent to err on the side of caution when it comes to rockfall mitigation,” said CDOT Executive Director Shoshana Lew. “We appreciate motorists taking it slow and planning ahead for the increase in travel time on the detour route.”

Eastbound I-70 at mile point 57 in De Beque Canyon (eight miles east of the turnoff for CO 65)

DETOUR ROUTE (map attached):

Exit 49 Colorado Highway 65 (Grand Mesa) head south approximately 10 miles and then take a left (heading east) on County Road 45 ½ (De Beque Cutoff Road).

There will be a 12 foot width restriction in place for Commercial Vehicles. Additional information regarding detour routes for Oversize/Overweight vehicles can be obtained from the CDOT OS/OW permitting office.

