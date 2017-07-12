Flash Flood Warning Between Parachute and Rifle

The National Weather Service in Grand Junction has issued a
* Flash Flood Warning for…
South central Garfield County in west central Colorado…
* Until 800 PM MDT
* At 502 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing
heavy rain across the warned area. Up to one inch of rain has
already fallen according to radar estimates. Flash flooding is
expected to begin shortly.
* Some locations that will experience flooding include…
Westbound lanes of I-70 between Rifle and Parachute where mud
could move over the roadway.
Excessive rainfall over the warned area will cause mud slides near
steep terrain. The mud slide can consist of rock, mud, vegetation and
other loose materials.
This includes the following highways…
Interstate 70 in Colorado between mile markers 78 and 88.
Colorado 13 near mile marker 8.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Heavy rainfall triggers rockslides, mudslides and debris flows in
steep terrain.
Please report flooding to the Grand Junction National Weather Service
Office when you can do so safely.