Update: As of 1:30PM one lane is open on east bound I-70 at mile marker 125. Traffic is slow and backed up to approximately Grizzly Creek.

I-70 East Bound is closed at mile marker 125, the Hanging Lake exit. Due to a spilled load of hay.

There is no estimated time for I-70 east bound to be re-opened.

