Local Hurricane Harvey Relief

Olde Towne Moving & Storage and Habitat for Humanity Roaring Fork Valley are teaming up to assist people in Houston affected by Hurricane Harvey. Olde Towne is sending trucks and crews with much needed supplies as well as building materials and furniture from the Habitat ReStore to the Houston ReStore to help people rebuild their lives and their homes. The first truck leaves Friday, September 15.

The following donations are being requested:

Check or Credit Card Donations to help defray some of the trucking costs

Either drop off your checks or mail them to: (Please write “Hurricane Harvey Habitat Help” on your check)

Habitat for Humanity RFV

7025 Highway 82, Box 2

Glenwood Springs, CO 81601

Or visit: HabitatRoaringFork.org click the “GIVE” drop down menu and select “Help Harvey”

Supplies- All items to be donated should be new and in original containers. (Priorities are in red)

Toiletries- Toothbrushes, toothpaste, hairbrushes, toilet paper, paper towel, feminine products, shampoo, diapers, baby wipes and soap

Cleaning supplies – laundry detergent, bleach, sponges, buckets and scrub brushes

Beverages – Bottled Water , Gatorade, Juice Boxes

, Gatorade, Juice Boxes Clothing- especially socks and underwear (Women’s, Men’s, children)

especially socks and underwear (Women’s, Men’s, children) Pets – cat and dog food

Towels and linens-

Gifts Cards – to Wal-Mart, Home Depot and Lowe’s (not as helpful as stores are out of goods)

Donations of items can be dropped off at the following locations:

Habitat for Humanity ReStores in Glenwood and Basalt

Olde Town Moving & Storage at 0062 County Rd 113, Building H, Carbondale

Hurry, the first truck leaves on September 29th.

If you have any questions, please call:

Scott Gilbert at Habitat for Humanity: 970-948-8264

Tiana at Olde Towne Moving: 970-274-1516 or 970-384-4444

Thank you for helping us assist our friends in the Lone Star State!

