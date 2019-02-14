|Registration for after school classes is open! Classes are offered at the local middle schools from Rifle to Basalt.
You can register at: https://www.accessafterschool.
Access AfterSchool provides after-school and summer programs in the Roaring Fork and Colorado River valleys of Western Colorado. Access is vital for keeping students connected to school and community through a combination of enrichment classes that provide life skills, leadership development and an exploration of a wide variety of subjects including art, music, science, fitness, cooking, martial arts and much more. Access SecondShift and Access BoostCamp serve approximately 1300 total students annually.
Access After School has Started Registration
This entry was posted in Announcements. Bookmark the permalink.