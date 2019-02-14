Access After School has Started Registration

Posted on February 14, 2019 by Pat Duprey
Registration for after school classes is open! Classes are offered at the local middle schools from Rifle to Basalt.

You can register at: https://www.accessafterschool.org/registration

Access AfterSchool provides after-school and summer programs in the Roaring Fork and Colorado River valleys of Western Colorado. Access is vital for keeping students connected to school and community through a combination of enrichment classes that provide life skills, leadership development and an exploration of a wide variety of subjects including art, music, science, fitness, cooking, martial arts and much more. Access SecondShift and Access BoostCamp serve approximately 1300 total students annually.
