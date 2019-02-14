Access After School has Started Registration

Registration for after school classes is open! Classes are offered at the local middle schools from Rifle to Basalt. You can register at: https://www.accessafterschool. org/registration Access AfterSchool provides after-school and summer programs in the Roaring Fork and Colorado River valleys of Western Colorado. Access is vital for keeping students connected to school and community through a combination of enrichment classes that provide life skills, leadership development and an exploration of a wide variety of subjects including art, music, science, fitness, cooking, martial arts and much more. Access SecondShift and Access BoostCamp serve approximately 1300 total students annually.