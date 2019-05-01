All CMC Campuses Closed From May 8th through May 9th

CMC gathers in Steamboat Springs for all-employee conference

All campuses close at noon May 8th and all day May 9th.

Each year, all-college employee meetings rotate among CMC’s 11 locations in north-central Colorado. Faculty from across the college gather to discuss best practices in the subject areas they teach, and staff attend breakout sessions that re-energize and educate them in better ways to serve their communities and students.

As a result of the employee event, all of the college’s campuses and administrative offices – from Rifle to Steamboat to Aspen to Leadville, and all points between – will close at noon Wednesday, May 8, and will reopen at 8 a.m. Friday, May 10.

