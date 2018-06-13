Call To Volunteers For The 47th Annual Carbondale Mountain Fair

Carbondale Arts is seeking volunteers to help with everything from the Green Team to the Peace Patrol at The 47th Annual Carbondale Mountain Fair taking place July 27, 28 and 29 at Sopris Park. Volunteering is the heart and soul of the fair, with over 300 community members helping to make this tradition not just possible, but free to all. It is a great way to meet new people and be part of a 47-year-old festivity that brings the Roaring Fork Valley community together! Volunteers can sign up at www.carbondalearts.com.

