IMMEDIATE NEED FOR VOLUNTEERS TO COLLECT WATER TEMPERATURE DATA IN THE ROARING FORK WATERSHED

Roaring Fork Conservancy launches citizen science initiative

Roaring Fork Conservancy (RFC) seeks volunteers to contribute to our Hot Spots for Trout citizen science project by collecting and submitting water temperature data in streams and rivers throughout the Roaring Fork Watershed. Volunteers need only to collect a thermometer and instructions from RFC, take water temperatures of a local rivers and streams, and enter this data into a public database via computer or smartphone.

WHO? – Anyone living in or visiting the Roaring Fork Watershed

WHAT? – Join our citizen science project, Hot Spots for Trout, to help us monitor stream temperature

WHEN? – Throughout the summer and potentially into the fall of 2018. Data points can be taken any time of the day, but data collected at the hottest part of the day (mid to late afternoon) are the most helpful.

WHERE? – At any stream, river, or creek within the Roaring Fork Watershed. Data points collected in the Roaring Fork, Crystal, and Fryingpan Rivers are especially encouraged as we can compare them to historical data. Data can be entered on your smartphone (download the CitSci app for free from your smart phone’s app store) or any computer with internet access.

WHY? – With low flows throughout the Roaring Fork Watershed, stream temperatures are likely to increase, which can negatively impact aquatic organisms and increase angling-related fish mortality. By participating in our citizen science project, Hot Spots for Trout, you can help RFC locate points in our rivers with unusually high temperatures. Once areas of concern are identified, RFC can advocate for and implement best management practices to protect these vital ecosystems and our world-famous fishing waters.

To learn more, please visit www.roaringfork.org/drought or search “Hot Spots for Trout” at www.CitSci.org

Since 1996, Roaring Fork Conservancy has inspired people to explore, value, and protect the Roaring Fork Watershed. We bring people together to protect our rivers and work to keep water in local streams, monitor water quality, and preserve riparian habitat. Roaring Fork Conservancy is an independent, 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization. For more information call (970) 927-1290 or visit www.roaringfork.org.

