Literacy Outreach Needs Your Help

Literacy Outreach needs volunteer tutors to help teach essential literacy skills to adult learners. If you think this may be the way you want to make positive change in your community, attend any of the following information sessions: New Castle, Tuesday January 15, 12:30-1:30 p.m. at the New Castle Branch Library; Rifle, Tuesday, January 15, 5:00-6:00 p.m. at the Rifle Branch Library; Glenwood Springs, Thursday, January 17, 12:30-1:30 p.m. at the Literacy Outreach Office; Parachute, Thursday, January 17, 6:00-7:00 p.m. at the Parachute Branch Library; or Carbondale, Friday, January 18, 12:30-1:30 p.m. at the Carbondale Branch Library. Questions? Call 970-945-5282

