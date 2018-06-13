Colorado Mountain College’s disc golf course at Spring Valley is closed as of June 12 in response to fire restrictions recently issued by the Bureau of Land Management and Garfield County. The course will be closed until further notice. The baskets have been removed and campus security has increased its rounds on the disc golf course to help ensure the safety of the CMC Spring Valley campus and the surrounding community.
Spring Valley disc golf course closed
