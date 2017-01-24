BBB Warns About Online Retailer

Better Business Bureau Serving Northern Colorado and Wyoming is warning consumers that it has received 14 unanswered complaints regarding Patriot EDC, a Wyoming Limited Liability Company. Five additional complaints are open and pending.

According to the company’s website, “Patriot EDC is a group of working class patriots bringing you the tools you need for day to day operations, and the equipment necessary to not only survive, but to thrive, and dominate in a SHTF scenario.” The company sells tools, t-shirts and decals.

The majority of complaints are related to delivery issues. According to the disputes filed, complainants have ordered merchandise but are yet to receive it and their attempts to contact the company are not successful.

BBB has also attempted to make contact with the company regarding the complaints but the business has not responded.

When shopping online, BBB advises:

Research the seller’s reputation and track record at bbb.org.

Take time to read the privacy policy of websites you visit and understand what personal information is being collected and how it will be used.

Pay with a credit card should you need to dispute the charge if you don’t receive the item.

Save copies of your order confirmation and any emails for future reference and as a record of your purchase.



