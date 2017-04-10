Follow These Tips for Choosing the Right Lawn Service

Spring is in the air and if you are like many, you might be getting anxious to be outside to tend to your outdoor space. Whether your lawn needs a little touch-up or complete makeover, it’s important to find the right helping hands.

Last year, Better Business Bureau Serving Northern Colorado and Wyoming received more than 4,500 inquiries on lawn care companies with an additional 13,000 inquiries on landscape maintenance businesses.

BBB advises people not to rush into hiring lawn help. It’s important to get clear, written expectations for what services the company or contractor will provide and agree on a fee before work begins.

To find a lawn care business you can trust, BBB offers the following advice:

Know what you want from a lawn service. Lawn care businesses provide many services (fertilizing, weeding, aerating, mowing) so it’s important to decide what services and products are appropriate for your needs and budget.

Find a trustworthy business. Go to bbb.org to check the company’s BBB Business Profile. Here you can find information on the business, such as how long they’ve been in business, contact information, complaint history and customer reviews. Also, find out if the business needs to be licensed for the work they are performing and verify it is up-to-date.

Ask for a lawn inspection and free estimate. Lawn care businesses that quote a price without seeing your lawn may not give you an accurate estimate. A business should be willing to visit your home to provide you with an agreed upon fee.

Understand pricing. Find out exactly what you are getting. Do you pay by the mow or by the week? What happens if it rains? Does mowing include edging? Do they mulch or bag the clippings?

Check references. Ask the business for references and photos of previously completed projects. Contact references, and ask about their experience working with the business and if they were satisfied with the services provided.

Get a written agreement. A contract should clearly state the services you will receive, guarantees and refund policies, as well as how and when payment will be handled. If you are using a recurring service, the contract should also include how often the company will come out to work on your lawn, how to cancel the service and a schedule for when payments are due.

