KMTS Connections is a Public Affairs Program which airs most weekdays around 12:30 PM. KMTS Connections is provided free of charge to any government agency, non-profit organization or event between Aspen and Parachute.
- Shamrock Shindig Its time for the annual Shamrock Shindig happening Friday May 19th. The Shamrock Shindig was originally called from Denim to Diamonds way back in the day. There will be a silent auction beginning at 4pm at the Garfield County Fairgrounds followed by a dance and a live auction. http://www.kmtsaudio.com/audio/Connections/04-17-2017%20Aerica%20Melby,%20Ben%20Smith,%20Katie%20Rhinaman,%20Carla%20Farrand,%20Garfield%20County%204-H%20Shamrock%20Shindig.mp3
- Glenwood Springs Community Concert Association 70th Season John Burg is here from the Glenwood Springs Community Concert Association getting ready for the 70th season. The first season was from 1947-1948. http://www.kmtsaudio.com/audio/Connections/04-14-2017%20John%20Burg,%20Glenwood%20Springs%20Community%20Concert%20Association%20-%2070th%20Annual%20Season.mp3
- Growing Empowerment Parachute Lift-Up Event Kim Wille is the creator and founder of Growing Empowerment. They are building self-wicking beds around the Lift-Up in Parachute. Over 100 pallets have already been cut and are ready to go. http://www.kmtsaudio.com/audio/Connections/04-12-2017%20Kim%20Wille,%20Growing%20Empowerment%20-%20Parachute%20Lift-Up%20Event.mp3
- Rifle Animal Shelter Strut for Mutts Taking place at Deer Field park in Rifle on April 22, the point of this event is to get people exposure to some of the dogs at the shelter. It is preferred that participants register before hand but they can register the day of the event. The race is a 5K with a walk option. http://www.kmtsaudio.com/audio/Connections/04-13-2017%20Kalli%20Wilson,%20Denise%20Dion%20-%20Rifle%20Animal%20Shelter%20Strut%20for%20Mutts.mp3
- Sopris Theatre Company Production of “One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest” “One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest” centers on an institution in the 1960’s. It is a roller coaster of emotions. This show is rated PG-13. http://www.kmtsaudio.com/audio/Connections/04-11-2017%20Wendy%20Tennis,%20Scott%20Elmore,%20Brendan%20Cochran,%20Lisa%20Langer%20-%20Sopris%20Theatre%20Company%20Production%20of%20One%20Flew%20Over%20The%20Cuckoos%20Nest.mp3
- National Public Health Week It’s the end of National Public Health Week and Nataly Tsevdos as well as Drew Schelling, Mason Hohstadt and Laurel Little are here to tell us a little about what they do. http://www.kmtsaudio.com/audio/Connections/04-07-2017%20Natalie%20Tsevdos,%20Drew%20Schelling,%20Mason%20Hohstadt,%20Laurel%20Little,%20Garfield%20County%20Public%20Health%20-%20National%20Public%20Health%20Week.mp3
- Glenwood Springs Center for the Arts Old Glenwood Exhibit A new art exhibit is opening at Glenwood Springs Center for the Arts called “Old Glenwood.” The exhibit will include 55 paintings; Noemi had the idea for this exhibit last year. The first painting took Noemi three months to complete. http://www.kmtsaudio.com/audio/Connections/04-06-2017%20Terry%20Muldoon,%20Kristoff%20Kosmowski,%20Noemi%20Kosmowski%20-%20Glenwood%20Springs%20Center%20for%20the%20Arts%20Old%20Glenwood%20Exhibit.mp3
- Glenwood Springs Historical Society The Glenwood Springs Historical Society sent out 1000 surveys in January and received 366 back. 73% said that history is an important driver for tourism. 51% said that the museum was accurately representing history and 35% said that they weren’t sure. http://www.kmtsaudio.com/audio/Connections/04-05-2017%20Bill%20Kight,%20Glenwood%20Springs%20Historical%20Society.mp3
- St. Stephen School Masquerade Ball Fundraiser April 22, St. Stephen School will be holding a spring gala and masquerade ball. Glenda and Giovanna thought of this fundraiser in December. Last year over 100,000 in scholarships were awarded to students. Doors open at 6pm and end at midnight. http://www.kmtsaudio.com/audio/Connections/04-04-2017%20Glenda%20Oliver,%20Giovanna%20Kennedy%20-%20St%20Stephen%20School%20Masquerade%20Ball%20Fundraiser.mp3
- 31st Annual DAV Winter Sports Clinic It’s time for the 31st Annual DAV Winter Sports Clinic! There will be approximately 376+ participants in the Winter Sports Clinic this year. http://www.kmtsaudio.com/audio/Connections/03-30-2017%20Dick%20Meritt,%20Frank%20Pacello%20-%2031st%20Annual%20DAV%20Winter%20Sports%20Clinic.mp3