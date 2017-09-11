Colorado River BOCES – Behavior Specialist Event

Once a year, the Colorado River Board of Cooperative Education Services (BOCES) brings in a Behavior Expert to the schools under Colorado River BOCES umbrella, to help train teachers within the school districts. This year, the event is open to the public, who can RSVP via the website http://mtnboces.wufoo.com/forms/xral0471c65ry0/. The Behavior Expert this year specializes in autism, and will be focusing on how trauma can affect the behavior of children, especially in children with autism. The event will take place on Thursday, September 14th, and dinner will be provided.

