100,000 meals and counting: Michael Ray and his fans feed an incredible number of shelter pets

In just four weeks on his Get to You Tour, Michael Ray and his fans have supplied more than 100,000 meals for shelter pets.

The Florida native was inspired to start a drive to help animals in need after rescuing a pup he appropriately named Wrigley last summer while performing in Chicago.

“We set out to see how we can help animals in need and we are blown away by the huge response,” Michael says. “When we’re on the road, we stop in each town and become a part of the community for a night while on stage. It’s inspiring to see the Get to You tour can leave a lasting impression and feed so many shelter animals. Wrigley’s stoked too.”

Wrigley Cares: Helping Animals in Need will continue on the second leg of the tour, which kicks off November 24 in Michael’s home state. At each stop, a donation station is set up, with the greatest need being for wet and dry dog and cat food, as well as clean towels and blankets to line crates.

“Get to You” is the lead single from Michael’s forthcoming sophomore album.

