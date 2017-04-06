2017 Hall of Fame Inductee Alan Jackson: “I thought they [were] gonna drop me from the label!”

ABC/Image Group LA

By the time the rest of the world found out that Alan Jackson would be going into the Country Music Hall of Fame in 2017, the legend himself was already struggling to get used to the idea. But when he first got the news, he admits he was prepared for something that wasn’t exactly positive.

“Yeah, they snuck up on me man,” he recalls. “They called this fake meetin’ here at the record label and I thought they [were] gonna drop me off the label or something, you know?”

“And instead, [CMA CEO] Sarah [Trahern] walks in and announces what was going on, and kinda caught me off guard there,” he adds. “I didn’t know what to say.”

Alan feels that joining the Country Music Hall of Fame’s legendary ranks is simply the pinnacle of his career.

“This is just about the last dream on the list here! You know, this is the mountain top for a country singer,” he reflects.

Now, Alan can turn his attention to deciding which Country Music Hall of Famer he’d like to induct him at this year’s Medallion Ceremony, which is set to take place in October.

