2018 ACM Awards Winners

The 53rd Academy of Country Music Awards took place Sunday night in Las Vegas.

The event was hosted by Reba McEntire and featured performances by Carrie

Underwood, Luke Bryan, Miranda Lambert and many other artists. Below is the list

2018 ACM Awards Complete Winners List: ENTERTAINER OF THE YEAR: Jason Aldean FEMALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR: Miranda Lambert MALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR: Chris Stapleton VOCAL DUO OF THE YEAR: Brothers Osborne VOCAL GROUP OF THE YEAR: Old Dominion NEW FEMALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR: Lauren Alaina NEW MALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR: Brett Young NEW VOCAL DUO OR GROUP OF THE YEAR: Midland ALBUM OF THE YEAR: From a Room Vol. 1, Chris Stapleton SINGLE RECORD OF THE YEAR: "Body Like a Back Road," Sam Hunt SONG OF THE YEAR: "Tin Man," Miranda Lambert VIDEO OF THE YEAR: "It Ain't My Fault," Brothers Osborne SONGWRITER OF THE YEAR: Rhett Akins VOCAL EVENT OF THE YEAR: "The Fighter," Keith Urban featuring Carrie Underwood