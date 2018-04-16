2018 ACM Awards Winners

|The 53rd Academy of Country Music Awards took place Sunday night in Las Vegas.
The event was hosted by Reba McEntire and featured performances by Carrie
Underwood, Luke Bryan, Miranda Lambert and many other artists. Below is the list
of winners.
2018 ACM Awards Complete Winners List:
ENTERTAINER OF THE YEAR: Jason Aldean
FEMALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR: Miranda Lambert
MALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR: Chris Stapleton
VOCAL DUO OF THE YEAR: Brothers Osborne
VOCAL GROUP OF THE YEAR: Old Dominion
NEW FEMALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR: Lauren Alaina
NEW MALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR: Brett Young
NEW VOCAL DUO OR GROUP OF THE YEAR: Midland
ALBUM OF THE YEAR: From a Room Vol. 1, Chris Stapleton
SINGLE RECORD OF THE YEAR: “Body Like a Back Road,” Sam Hunt
SONG OF THE YEAR: “Tin Man,” Miranda Lambert
VIDEO OF THE YEAR: “It Ain’t My Fault,” Brothers Osborne
SONGWRITER OF THE YEAR: Rhett Akins
VOCAL EVENT OF THE YEAR: “The Fighter,” Keith Urban featuring Carrie Underwood
