2018 ACM Awards Winners

Posted on April 16, 2018 by Gabe Chenoweth
The 53rd Academy of Country Music Awards took place Sunday night in Las Vegas.
The event was hosted by Reba McEntire and featured performances by Carrie
Underwood, Luke Bryan, Miranda Lambert and many other artists. Below is the list
of winners.

2018 ACM Awards Complete Winners List:

ENTERTAINER OF THE YEAR: Jason Aldean

FEMALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR: Miranda Lambert

MALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR: Chris Stapleton

VOCAL DUO OF THE YEAR: Brothers Osborne

VOCAL GROUP OF THE YEAR: Old Dominion

NEW FEMALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR: Lauren Alaina

NEW MALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR: Brett Young

NEW VOCAL DUO OR GROUP OF THE YEAR: Midland

ALBUM OF THE YEAR: From a Room Vol. 1, Chris Stapleton

SINGLE RECORD OF THE YEAR: “Body Like a Back Road,” Sam Hunt

SONG OF THE YEAR: “Tin Man,” Miranda Lambert

VIDEO OF THE YEAR: “It Ain’t My Fault,” Brothers Osborne

SONGWRITER OF THE YEAR: Rhett Akins

VOCAL EVENT OF THE YEAR: “The Fighter,” Keith Urban featuring Carrie Underwood

Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

About Gabe Chenoweth

General Manager, KMTS-FM
This entry was posted in Country Music News. Bookmark the permalink.