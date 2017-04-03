52nd ACM Awards winners list

Posted on April 2, 2017 by Admin
Academy of Country Music

Here’s the list of winners at Sunday night’s 52nd ACM Awards:

New Male Vocalist of the Year
Jon Pardi

New Female Vocalist of the Year
Maren Morris

New Vocal Duo or Group of the Year
Brothers Osborne

Single Record of the Year
“H.O.L.Y.” — Florida Georgia Line

Songwriter of the Year
Lori McKenna

Vocal Event of the Year
“May We All” — Florida Georgia Line featuring Tim McGraw

Song of the Year
“Die a Happy Man” — Thomas Rhett

Vocal Duo of the Year
Brothers Osborne

Vocal Group of the Year
Little Big Town

Album of the Year
The Weight of These Wings — Miranda Lambert

Video of the Year
“Forever Country” — Artists of Then, Now & Forever

Male Vocalist of the Year
Thomas Rhett

Female Vocalist of the Year
Miranda Lambert

Entertainer of the Year
Jason Aldean

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

This entry was posted in Country Music News. Bookmark the permalink.