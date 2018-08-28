52nd Annual CMA Nominations announced in Nashville

The nominations for the 52nd Annual Country Music Association Awards were announced live from Luke Bryan‘s 32 Bridge Food + Drink establishment in Nashville this morning by Luke, Sugarland and Dan + Shay. Chris Stapleton leads all nominees with five nods, including Entertainer of the Year.
Producer and musician Dan Huff got the second most nominations, four, while nine artists scored three each: Jason Aldean, Dierks Bentley, Dan + Shay, Florida Georgia Line, Chris Janson, Miranda Lambert, Midland, Thomas Rhett and Keith Urban.
The CMA Awards, hosted for an 11th time by Brad Paisley and Carrie Underwood, air live November 14 on ABC.
Here are the nominees:
Entertainer of the Year
Jason Aldean
Kenny Chesney
Luke Bryan
Chris Stapleton
Keith Urban
Male Vocalist of the Year
Dierks Bentley
Luke Combs
Thomas Rhett
Chris Stapleton
Keith Urban
Female Vocalist
Miranda Lambert
Kelsea Ballerini
Carrie Underwood
Maren Morris
Kacey Musgraves
Vocal Duo of the Year
Brothers Osborne
Dan + Shay
Sugarland
Florida Georgia Line
Maddie & Tae
Vocal Group of the Year
Lady Antebellum
LANCO
Little Big Town
Midland
Old Dominion
Single of the Year
Chris Stapleton, “Broken Halos”
Midland, “Drinkin Problem”
Jason Aldean & Miranda Lambert, “Drowns the Whiskey”
Bebe Rexha & Florida Georgia Line, “Meant to Be”
Dan + Shay, “Tequila”
Song of the Year
Sam Hunt, “Body Like a Back Road”
Chris Stapleton, “Broken Halos”
Jason Aldean & Miranda Lambert, “Drowns the Whiskey”
Chris Janson, “Drunk Girl”
Dan + Shay, “Tequila”
Album of the Year
Chris Stapleton, From A Room: Volume 2
Kacey Musgraves, Golden Hour
Keith Urban, Graffiti U
Thomas Rhett, Life Changes
Dierks Bentley, The Mountain
Musical Event of the Year
“Burning Man” – Dierks Bentley Feat. Brothers Osborne
“Dear Hate” – Maren Morris (Feat. Vince Gill)
“Drowns the Whiskey” – Jason Aldean (Feat. Miranda Lambert)
“Everything’s Gonna Be Alright” – David Lee Murphy (with Kenny Chesney)
“Meant to Be” – Bebe Rexha & Florida Georgia Line
Music Video of the Year
“Babe” – Sugarland (Featuring Taylor Swift)
“Cry Pretty” – Carrie Underwood
“Drunk Girl” – Chris Janson
“Marry Me” – Thomas Rhett
“Tequila” – Dan + Shay
New Artist of the Year
Lauren Alaina
Luke Combs
Chris Janson
Midland
Brett Young
Musician of the Year
Jerry Douglas, Dobro
Paul Franklin, Steel Guitar
Dann Huff, Guitar
Mac McAnally, Guitar
Derek Wells, Guitar
