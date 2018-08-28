52nd Annual CMA Nominations announced in Nashville

ABC/Craig Sjodin

The nominations for the 52nd Annual Country Music Association Awards were announced live from Luke Bryan‘s 32 Bridge Food + Drink establishment in Nashville this morning by Luke, Sugarland and Dan + Shay. Chris Stapleton leads all nominees with five nods, including Entertainer of the Year.

Producer and musician Dan Huff got the second most nominations, four, while nine artists scored three each: Jason Aldean, Dierks Bentley, Dan + Shay, Florida Georgia Line, Chris Janson, Miranda Lambert, Midland, Thomas Rhett and Keith Urban.

The CMA Awards, hosted for an 11th time by Brad Paisley and Carrie Underwood, air live November 14 on ABC.

Here are the nominees:

Entertainer of the Year

Jason Aldean

Kenny Chesney

Luke Bryan

Chris Stapleton

Keith Urban

Male Vocalist of the Year

Dierks Bentley

Luke Combs

Thomas Rhett

Chris Stapleton

Keith Urban

Female Vocalist

Miranda Lambert

Kelsea Ballerini

Carrie Underwood

Maren Morris

Kacey Musgraves

Vocal Duo of the Year

Brothers Osborne

Dan + Shay

Sugarland

Florida Georgia Line

Maddie & Tae

Vocal Group of the Year

Lady Antebellum

LANCO

Little Big Town

Midland

Old Dominion

Single of the Year

Chris Stapleton, “Broken Halos”

Midland, “Drinkin Problem”

Jason Aldean & Miranda Lambert, “Drowns the Whiskey”

Bebe Rexha & Florida Georgia Line, “Meant to Be”

Dan + Shay, “Tequila”

Song of the Year

Sam Hunt, “Body Like a Back Road”

Chris Stapleton, “Broken Halos”

Jason Aldean & Miranda Lambert, “Drowns the Whiskey”

Chris Janson, “Drunk Girl”

Dan + Shay, “Tequila”

Album of the Year

Chris Stapleton, From A Room: Volume 2

Kacey Musgraves, Golden Hour

Keith Urban, Graffiti U

Thomas Rhett, Life Changes

Dierks Bentley, The Mountain

Musical Event of the Year

“Burning Man” – Dierks Bentley Feat. Brothers Osborne

“Dear Hate” – Maren Morris (Feat. Vince Gill)

“Drowns the Whiskey” – Jason Aldean (Feat. Miranda Lambert)

“Everything’s Gonna Be Alright” – David Lee Murphy (with Kenny Chesney)

“Meant to Be” – Bebe Rexha & Florida Georgia Line



Music Video of the Year

“Babe” – Sugarland (Featuring Taylor Swift)

“Cry Pretty” – Carrie Underwood

“Drunk Girl” – Chris Janson

“Marry Me” – Thomas Rhett

“Tequila” – Dan + Shay

New Artist of the Year

Lauren Alaina

Luke Combs

Chris Janson

Midland

Brett Young

Musician of the Year

Jerry Douglas, Dobro

Paul Franklin, Steel Guitar

Dann Huff, Guitar

Mac McAnally, Guitar

Derek Wells, Guitar

