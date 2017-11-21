A “Dark Horse” debut at the Ryman: Devin Dawson prepares to play the Opry

ABC/Image Group LA

With his debut single currently in the top 20, newcomer Devin Dawson will mark another career first this weekend.

The California native will make his Grand Ole Opry debut this Saturday night in Nashville at the Mother Church Church of Country Music: Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium. You can be sure his Opry set will include his breakthrough hit, “All on Me.”

The tune is just one of a dozen songs Devin co-wrote on his debut album, Dark Horse, which is set to come out January 19.

