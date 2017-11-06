A decade into their run as CMA hosts, are Brad Paisley and Carrie Underwood planning a Vince Gill take-down?

ABC Radio

As of this year’s CMA Awards, it’s official: Brad Paisley and Carrie Underwood have hosted country music’s biggest night for a decade.

“Ten years has flown by,” Carrie tells ABC Radio. “Like it’s hard to believe that this is our tenth year. But it means I guess that they like us,” she laughs.

“No one else will do it,” Brad jokes.

“Yeah, maybe. Maybe they’ve asked,” Carrie agrees. “We don’t know! No, I mean it’s such an honor to be able to be the ones that are kind of driving the bus up there and just trying to make sure everybody has a good time and we get to show the world what we got.”

“I feel thrilled to do this. I wouldn’t want to do this with anybody else,” Brad says, complimenting his co-host. “It’s great. We have a great thing going.”

So will Brad and Carrie ultimately try to break Vince Gill’s twelve-year hosting record?

“I feel like they keep saying that, because they know I’m competitive,” Carrie says. “So people keep bringing that up. Like, ‘You just do it a couple more years and you’re going to like, break the record!’ to try and get me to be like, ‘Yeah, I’m in!’ But everybody just kinda takes things year by year. We want them to be happy, we want to make sure we’ve still got stuff to joke about, and say and do and stuff.”

Tune in Wednesday night to see the antics Brad and Carrie have planned for the 51st Annual CMA Awards. The show airs live from Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena starting at 8 p.m. ET.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

Like this: Like Loading...