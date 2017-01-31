A Guy with a #1: Blake Shelton Hangs On to the Top Spot

Warner Music Nashville

Blake Shelton has made it to #1 and he’s not letting go, as “A Guy with a Girl” begins its third week atop Billboard’s Country Airplay chart. The third single from If I’m Honest also clocks its second week leading the Mediabase tally.

“I could not be happier that we’re celebrating this song at #1 for another week,” the star of The Voice says. “The success of this song and this album is because of the fans and people who love country music,” he adds.

For the Oklahoma native’s most recent multi-week #1, you have to go back to July of 2015, when “Sangria” topped the chart.

