“A Real Fine Place to Start”: Sara Evans starts new label to launch 8th studio album

Photo Courtesy Sony RED

Sara Evans is starting her own record label, and she expects to be back with a new album sometime this summer.

The new partnership with Sony is called Born to Fly Records, and it takes its name from Sara’s 2000 #1 hit.

“I love that the label is [called] ‘Born to Fly,’” she says. “I wrote that song about my own life, coming to Nashville and following my dreams.”

“It’s a dream come true to surround myself with my own team and truly embrace my entrepreneurial spirit…” she adds. “I can’t wait to share this new project with everyone!”

Sara scored her most recent hit when the title track from 2014’s Slow Me Down made it into the top-20. We should learn more about her upcoming eighth studio album in the next few weeks.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

Like this: Like Loading...