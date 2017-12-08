“A sweet, movie-kind of ending”: Garth Brooks begins winding down his World Tour in Nashville

ABC/Image Group LA

Saturday night in Nashville, Garth Brooks begins the nearly month-long process of closing out the North American leg of his World Tour, with seven shows in Music City.

The six-time CMA Entertainer of the Year says there’s simply no more fitting place for the U.S. finish than Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena.

“It’d be a lie if I told you it didn’t feel great,” he tells ABC Radio. “It’s very sweet. It’s like getting to come home. To put that mark up in Nashville and get to say thank you for the years of support, to kind of have the guy that they were sweet enough to give the Entertainer of the Year award to come back to where it was given, to wrap it all up — I think that’s a sweet, movie-kind of ending for me.”

Garth’s wife, Trisha Yearwood, will be on the bill each night — but beyond that, there’s no telling what may happen.

“You’re gonna do your thing,” Garth says of the performances. “You’ve got to remember, you’re in Nashville. It’s the home of entertainment, so you’d better have something up your sleeve every show. Make each show different, because believe it or not, there’s gonna be some people that are gonna come to all seven. And you want them leaving going ‘You know what? He tried and it was a conscious effort. He tried every night to make it different than the night before.’”

Garth’s final show on the North American tour won’t be until Saturday, December 23. The superstar jokes that when things are done, he’s going home to sleep.

