A Tim & Faith takeover: You won’t have to wait “The Rest of [Your] Life” to see the McGraw-Hills on TV

ABC/Image Group LA

It’s taken Tim McGraw and Faith Hill more than twenty years to make an album together. And now that The Rest of Our Life is finally ready, you can bet you’ll be seeing a lot of the superstar couple.

Thursday night, Tim and Faith are set to sing on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, starting at 11:35 p.m. on NBC. Then on Friday, they kick off the record’s release day on the Today show, beginning at 7 a.m. on NBC.

If you happen to be in Nashville, you can stop by and see the “Mississippi Woman, Louisiana Man” exhibit at the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum, as it officially opens on Friday. That evening, you can close out the day by enjoying Tim and Faith’s latest Soul2Soul tour in the comfort of your own home, as their concert special premieres at 9 p.m. ET on Showtime.

