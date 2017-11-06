ABC’s “American Idol” to premiere on March 11

American Idol finally has a premiere date.

ABC’s reboot of the iconic singing competition will premiere Sunday, March 11 at 8 p.m. ET. Auditions for the show began in August, covering 23 cities from Portland, OR to Orlando, FL, encompassing on-site tryouts, online submissions and live-streaming auditions.

No word on how many nights per week the show will air.

As previously reported, Ryan Seacrest will host the show, and the judges’ panel includes Katy Perry, Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie.

