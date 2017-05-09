ABC’s “Good Morning America” Summer Concert Series to feature rock, pop & country superstars

Courtesy ABC

Good Morning America‘s Summer Concert Series, airing on ABC starting later this month, will be an eclectic mix of rock, pop and country acts. Among this year’s headliners, three of them — Linkin Park, Eric Church and Bleachers — will be making their live morning show TV performance debuts.

Here’s the current lineup for the concerts, which will take place at Summerstage in New York’s Central Park. The shows are free, but some may require tickets. Visit ABCNews.com for full details.

5/19 — Green Day

5/26 — Florida Georgia Line & Nelly

6/2 — Fifth Harmony

6/9 — The Chainsmokers

6/16 — The Lumineers

6/23 — Little Big Town

6/30 — Bebe Rexha (in studio, not in the Park)

7/7– Big Sean

7/14 — Lady Antebellum

7/21 — Zedd & Alessia Cara

7/28 — Imagine Dragons

8/4 — Linkin Park

8/11– Bleachers

8/18 — Eric Church

8/25 — Paramore

9/1 — Jason Derulo

Date TBD — Dierks Bentley

