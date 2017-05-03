After six months away, Jason Aldean finds his mojo intact as he cranks up his They Don’t Know trek

ABC/Image Group LA

Jason Aldean now has the first weekend of his They Don’t Know Tour under his belt, after taking close to half-a-year off. Even though he’s the reigning two-time ACM Entertainer of the year, he admits taking so much time away made him a little uneasy.

“[I’ve] been off the road for about six months, so it was nice to get back out there and kinda get the juices flowing again…” he tells ABC Radio. “You kinda get nervous after you take a little time off, you’re worried that you’re gonna lose your mojo or something.”

“I’ve never really taken that much time off…” he reflects. “It was great to have the time off, and kinda have some down time, but I start going crazy after a couple months, so it was nice to get back out there.”

Coming right off his recent #1 “Any Ol’ Barstool,” Jason’s also armed with a brand-new single to try out on the fans. It happens to be the title track of his album and the inspiration for his tour name, “They Don’t Know.”

“I think a lot of times when you play something new… a lot of times they don’t really know the song, so they’re listening and it’s usually the reaction you get after the song you kinda pay attention to,” he says. “They seemed to dig it, so if that’s any indication, it should be a good one for us.”

Jason’s next date on the They Don’t Know trek is May 12 in Cleveland, Ohio. In the meantime, you have until May 9 to try to score a $20 ticket to select shows, as part of Live Nation’s Kickoff to Summer promotion. You can find out more at LiveNation.com/20Ticket.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

Like this: Like Loading...