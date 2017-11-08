Ahead of tonight’s telecast, Brothers Osborne are already CMA Award winners

ABC/Lorenzo Bevilaqua

The CMA Awards take place tonight, but Brothers Osborne are already winners.

The winners in two categories were announced this morning on ABC’s Good Morning America, and Brothers Osborne have snagged the Music Video of the Year award, for “It Ain’t My Fault.” It’s only fitting they should find out about the win on GMA, given that the duo helped announce the CMA nominations on the ABC morning show earlier this year.

In addition, Willie Nelson and the late Glen Campbell have received the Musical Event of the Year award for their duet of “Funny How Time Slips Away.” It’s from Campbell’s final album, Adios, which came out in June. Among the acts the two legends beat out for the award: Thomas Rhett and Maren Morris, Kenny Chesney and Pink, and Tim McGraw and Faith Hill.

The 51st annual CMA Awards air live from Nashville tonight on ABC, starting at 8 p.m. ET.

