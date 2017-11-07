Alan Jackson, Tom T. Hall, Bill Anderson among nominees for Songwriters Hall of Fame

The nominees for induction into the Songwriters Hall of Fame in 2018 have been announced, and it’s a lengthy list, incorporating two categories: “Performing” and “Non-Performing” songwriters.

Among the performers, the country nominees include Alan Jackson and Tom T. Hall.  Rocker and Farm Aid co-founder John Mellencamp is also on that list.

Strangely, Bill Anderson is listed in the non-performing category, despite the fact that he’s scored numerous hits as a singer.  Other non-performing songwriter nominees, and some of their biggest hits, include:

Steve Dorff — “Through the Years,” “I Just Fall In Love Again,” “Heartland,”  “Every Which Way but Loose,” “Hypnotize the Moon”
 
Kye Fleming/Dennis Morgan —  “Sleeping Single in a Double Bed,” “I Was Country When Country Wasn’t Cool,” “Crackers,” “I Wouldn’t Have Missed It for the World,” “Smokey Mountain Rain” 

Mike ChapmanExile’s “Kiss You All Over” and others.

Randy GoodrumAnne Murray’s “You Needed Me” and others.

To be eligible for induction, a songwriter must have been working for a minimum of 20 years, and have a “notable catalog” of hits.  Members have until December 17 to turn in their ballots.  Winners will be inducted next year in a gala ceremony.

