Alison Krauss Returns with New Album Cut with Kenny Chesney’s Producer

Capitol Records

1995 CMA Female Vocalist of the Year Alison Krauss returns with her first new album since 2011’s Paper Airplane with Union Station. The new disc, Windy City, is also her Capitol Records debut.

After she recorded her part on “Make the World Go Away” for Jamey Johnson’s Living for a Song album in 2012, Alison says she knew she had to cut a record with legendary producer Buddy Cannon. In addition to making albums with Kenny Chesney, Dolly Parton, Reba McEntire, Willie Nelson and many more, he’s also written hits for both George Strait and George Jones.

Once Buddy was locked in to produce, Alison set out to find songs — with a very specific agenda in mind.

“I always think that people are attached to the music of their parents’ youth,” she explains. “You see a lot of people who kinda go back to that period and they have a romance about it. There’s just something past our own memory that makes us connect.”

In that vein, the 10-song collection includes Glen Campbell’s “Gentle on My Mind,” the Ray Charles classic “You Don’t Know Me,” Willie Nelson’s “I Never Cared for You” and two songs originally recorded by Brenda Lee: “All Alone Am I” and “Losing You,” which is the lead single.

Alison also suggested a tune she remembered from childhood titled “Dream of Me”…having no idea Buddy Cannon had written it.

You can preview Windy City before its February 17 release in a new YouTube trailer.

