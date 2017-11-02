And the award goes to: Trisha Yearwood, Dustin Lynch, Luke Combs & more to pass out trophies at the CMAs

Country Music Association

It’s just a matter of days until the 51st Annual CMA Awards, and the Country Music Association is lining up the stars who’ll be handing out trophies on country’s biggest night.

New Artist of the Year nominees Lauren Alaina, Luke Combs and Brett Young will all take a turn at the proverbial podium, with Dustin Lynch and Trisha Yearwood pitching in to help as well.

There’ll be plenty of stars from the ABC family, including Jason Ritter and JoAnna Garcia Swisher from Kevin (Probably) Saves the World, and The Mayor’s Lea Michele.

Movie stars Tyler Perry — the actor, director, producer and writer behind the Madea films — and Ruby Rose and Brittany Snow from Pitch Perfect 3 will all make the trip to Nashville to present.

NASCAR’s Jimmie Johnson will make a lap around the Bridgestone Arena too. You can catch all the action, hosted by Brad Paisley and Carrie Underwood, starting at 8 p.m. ET next Wednesday on ABC.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

Like this: Like Loading...