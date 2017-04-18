Ask “Any Ol’ Barstool”: Jason Aldean has 19 number-ones and counting

ABC/Image Group LA

This week, Jason Aldean’s third single from his They Don’t Know album marks his 19th trip to top of the country chart.

“‘Any Old Barstool’ brought that classic country vibe I grew up on,” the two-time ACM Entertainer of the Year reminisces, “so it’s pretty cool to me that my fans and country radio took it to #1.”

Next up, the Georgia native will release the title track from his latest record as his new single, and he promises both songs will be highlights on his upcoming tour.

“We worked up big moments around ‘Barstool’ and ‘They Don’t Know,’” he reveals, “and it’s made me even more ready to get back out on the road and see the fans.”

Jason kicks off his They Don’t Know trek April 27 in Toledo, Ohio.

