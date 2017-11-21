“Ask Me How I Know” Garth Brooks is Entertainer of the Year: here’s 100K reasons why

ABC/Image Group LA

Garth Brooks picked up his sixth Entertainer of the Year trophy at last week’s CMA Awards, and he’s wasting no time living up to the title.

So far, he’s sold more than 100,000 tickets at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena, which will be the final North American stop on his World Tour.

All told, that makes Music City the 17th stop on the trek where Garth has sold more than 100,000 seats. So far, more than 6.3 million fans have turned out to see his first post-retirement outing.

Garth’s seven shows in Music City start Saturday, December 9, and continue through the next two weekends, wrapping up on Saturday, December 23, with some tickets still remaining.

