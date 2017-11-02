“Ask Me How I Know”: Why Garth Brooks is particularly excited about his CMA Awards performance next week

ABC Radio

Next Wednesday night in Nashville, Garth Brooks defends his title as the current CMA Entertainer of the Year.

While it’s not surprising that he’s also secured a coveted performance slot on the show, even Garth himself is pleased about WHAT he’ll get to sing.

“It’s pretty cool,” he tells ABC Radio. “They came to me and said, ‘Hey look, we want to treat Garth Brooks like a current artist.’ I said, ‘What does that mean?’ He goes, ‘We want you to play the current single.’ I said, ‘Are you kidding me?’ I can’t remember the last time I got to play the current single on an awards show.”

It’s really kind of a no-brainer, since Garth happens to have a #7 hit right now with “Ask Me How I Know.” That makes it his biggest success since “More than a Memory” went to #1 in 2007.

“Man, it feels good,” he says. “Radio has been sweet. They’re the reason for the tour being the way it is too. So radio has been a real partner to me. I thought over the years that, you know, it might not be the same as it was. But they have been constant through it all. So I’ve got to thank God and country radio, in that order,” he laughs.

You can catch Garth’s performance Wednesday night starting at 8 p.m. ET, when the 51st Annual CMA Awards air live on ABC.

On Tuesday, the Oklahoma native announced he’ll bring the North American leg of his World Tour to a close next month in Nashville. To mark the occasion, the Bridgestone Arena unveiled a permanent banner that will hang in the venue, marking Garth’s nine shows there that raised money to help the community after the devastating flood of 2010.

