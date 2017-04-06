Baby #2 & a new album: Carrie Underwood says they’re both on the way — she’s just not sure when

ABC/Image Group LA

While Carrie Underwood seems open to the prospect of having a second little one, it doesn’t sound like she and husband Mike Fisher have exactly put it on the calendar yet.

“We’re on God’s good timing or whatever you might call it,” she tells Entertainment Tonight of the possibility. “I’m just trying to figure out where life’s going to take me next.”

As for her 2-year-old, Isaiah, Carrie admits she’s not so sure he’d be thrilled to share his mommy with a brother or sister. “As a matter of fact, if a dog climbs up on my lap, I feel like he gets a little jealous of the dog!” Carrie says.

Next up, Carrie turns her attention to crafting her next album, which she’s already started writing.

“The creative process is an interesting thing,” she says. “You never know when it’s all just going to come together and then you’ll finally be able to be like, ‘I’m done! Wow, we’ve made an album.’ So I’m kind of at the beginning stage of that, which is really fun.”

The forthcoming album will be the American Idol winner’s first project for Capitol Nashville, after recently leaving her longtime label home at Arista.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved

Like this: Like Loading...