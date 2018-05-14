Baby’s Got Her Blue Jeans On: FGL’s Brian Kelley and wife Brittany launch their line of denim

Kevin Maya

Little Big Town‘s Phillip Sweet, Shay Mooney from Dan + Shay, and the band A Thousand Horses were just some of the folks who turned out to support Florida Georgia Line‘s Brian Kelley and his wife Brittany Marie as they launched their new line of denim.

Tribe Kelley Denim is American-made and features vests, jackets and jeans for both men and women. It comes in a variety of eclectic styles and shades of blue, all with the brand’s signature teepee logo.

If you happen to be in Nashville, you can check it out in person at Tribe Kelley Trading Post in the Hillsboro Village section of Music City. Otherwise, you can find it online at TribeKelley.com. The pieces range from a couple hundred bucks for a pair of jeans, to about $250 for denim jacket.

