Backstage at the 51st Annual CMA Awards: From church to confessional

If the 51st Annual CMA Awards seemed a little like church, the backstage press room seemed a lot like a confessional.

A raspy-voiced Garth Brooks wasted no time admitting he’d made a “game-time” decision to lip-sync, trying to conserve his voice so as to not disappoint fans who’ve bought tickets for his upcoming World Tour stop in Spokane, Washington.

A jubilant Brothers Osborne burst on the scene exclaiming “We did it again!” — as if to confirm last year’s upset over Florida Georgia Line wasn’t a fluke.

Little Big Town confessed the foursome doesn’t always agree on politics and social issues, but they come together to work it out, and agree to disagree. They also re-iterated all the Vocal Group nominees are still one big happy family, even though Rascal Flatts may not be ecstatic all three now share the same winning streak with the all-time champions in the category, The Statler Brothers.

New Artist winner Jon Pardi would no doubt agree with Album and Male Vocalist winner Chris Stapleton: “It’s an unimagineable fairy tale of a thing.”

