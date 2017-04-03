Backstage at the ACMs 2017

Brothers Osborne may’ve gone into Sunday’s Academy of Country Music Awards knowing they’d won the New Vocal Duo trophy, but by the time John and TJ made it backstage to talk with reporters, their surprise win over Florida Georgia Line in the Vocal Duo category had barely sunk in.

Likewise, Thomas Rhett was still absorbing the enormity of his emergence as the ACM’s Male Vocalist, just as he’d walked away with the Song statue for “Die a Happy Man.”

New Male Vocalist winner Jon Pardi was overjoyed, bringing his mom as his date to the show, and getting his dad seats at T-Mobile Arena as well.

While many expected Carrie Underwood to reclaim the Female Vocalist title this year, Miranda Lambert proved she’s still not ready to step aside, winning Album of the Year for her personal The Weight of These Wings record as well.

Little Big Town’s Kimberly Schlapman and Karen Fairchild were still wearing their colorful bejeweled outfits from their performance of “Happy People,” as they discussed their fourth Vocal Group trophy, after a year that included both a #1 single and a #1 album.

While Jason Aldean was clearly relishing hanging on to Entertainer of the Year bragging rights, he also seemed to be thinking about other deserving artists who’ve never walked away with the honor, namely Tim McGraw. He also predicted the future holds an Entertainer win for his fellow nominees, FGL.

