Blake and Gwen Joke About “Hooking Up” in New “Voice” Promos

Blake Shelton’s main squeeze, Gwen Stefani, returns as a coach for the upcoming 12th season of The Voice, and judging from the promos, it looks like we can expect the sparks to fly.

“I just did a country song with Blake Shelton. I got the hookup!” Gwen brags in an exclusive Entertainment Tonight clip.

“That is so inappropriate to talk about us hooking up!” Blake teases.

But when it comes to bragging rights, the winningest coach in the show’s history isn’t planning to take it easy on his sweetheart.

“I only have one goal when it comes to this show: to win with an artist,” he clarifies. “It just feels so good to say to that person, ‘I knew you could do this.’”

You can check out Gwen and Blake, along with Adam Levine and Alicia Keys, when the new season of The Voice premieres February 27 on NBC.

