Blake Shelton brings the big “Dogs” to “Live with Kelly and Ryan” on Friday

David Becker/Getty Images via ABC

Blake Shelton crowns a week-long media blitz with an appearance Friday morning on Live with Kelly and Ryan.

Throughout the week, the coach on The Voice has premiered tracks from his new album, Texoma Shore, on various shows. He did “At the House” and “I Lived It” on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and Today, while unveiling “Turnin’ Me On” on Late Night with Seth Meyers.

For his visit with Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest, Blake will sing his top-ten lead single, “I”ll Name the Dogs.” You can catch Live with Kelly and Ryan following Good Morning America on most ABC stations.

Texoma Shore is new in stores and online Friday.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

Like this: Like Loading...