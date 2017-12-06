Blake Shelton is Gwen Stefani’s Christmas present this year

John Shearer/Getty Images via ABC

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani aren’t shy about their love for each other. As the holidays near, the couple has already released a romantic duet titled “You Make It Feel Like Christmas” — and now Gwen has revealed that she considers Blake her gift this year.

Gwen recently posted a photo on Instagram of the “World’s Sexiest Man” sporting his Ole Red t-shirt and baseball cap while staring intensely into the camera. “Got my Christmas present already,” she captioned the shot, alongside the hashtags #youmakeitfeellikechristmas and #yum.

The two singers recently performed their holiday duet on The Voice. They’ll team up again on Dec. 12 at 9 p.m. ET on NBC for Gwen’s You Make It Feel Like Christmas holiday TV special.

