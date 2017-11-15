Blake Shelton is “People”‘s Sexiest Man Alive

David Becker/Getty Images via ABC

Blake Shelton is People magazine’s 2017 Sexiest Man Alive.

Blake’s response when he was told of the news was: “y’all must be running out of people,” he told the magazine. But he says his girlfriend, Gwen Stefani, convinced him to embrace the title.

“She goes, ‘Listen to me, you’re going to regret this for the rest of your life if you don’t take this gift and just live in the moment,” Shelton tells People.

Most of all, however, the newly minted Sexiest Man Alive is gleeful at the prospect of waving his title in the face of his fellow Voice coach — and 2013 Sexiest Man Alive — Adam Levine.

“I can’t wait to shove this up Adam’s a**,” Shelton adds. “As proud as I am and honored that you guys asked me, that’s really the only thing I care about.”

If in fact Shelton was ever reluctant about the title, he doesn’t seem so now. “It’s going to be used in every conversation, whether it’s at The Voice, or at the feed in Tishomingo, Oklahoma, or in a conversation with a doctor,” he tells People.

“When [people] would say to Adam, ‘Mr. Sexy,’ you’d always see him go, ‘Well, awwww…’ If you say that to me, it’s going to be, ‘You’re damn right, I’m Mr. Sexy! I’ve been ugly my whole life, if I can be sexy for a year, I’m taking it. I’m taking it.’”

