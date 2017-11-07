Blake Shelton makes country radio history with six songs simultaneously on charts

Warner Music Nashville

Blake Shelton is in a league of his own. Ahead of the release of his new album, Texoma Shore, the singer gave fans a preview of several songs off the project. As a result, six of the 11 songs on the album made their way to the Mediabase chart — something no other country artist has ever done.

In addition to his latest top 10 single “I’ll Name the Dogs,” Shelton has charted with tracks “At The House,” “I Lived It,” “Turnin’ Me On,” “Money” and “Why Me.”

“At the end of the day, I make music so that it can be heard,” Shelton said in a statement. “It’s amazing that so many songs from a brand new album have been embraced so early. I’m proud of this record and the work that went into making it, and I’m proud that already it means something to my fans. Thanks to country radio for the support.”

Shelton released Texoma Shore on November 3. He will launch his Country Music Freaks Tour in 2018.

