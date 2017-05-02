Blake Shelton says Gwen Stefani’s ruptured eardrum on the mend, she’ll sing on “The Voice” tonight

Getty Images via ABC

Blake Shelton says Gwen Stefani is on the road to recovery, after rupturing her eardrum last week while flying from Los Angeles to Las Vegas.

“She’s getting better,” he tells Entertainment Tonight. “Something like that is just slow, when you pop-blow your eardrum out, I don’t even know how that happens. But she says she can hear now.”

“She’ll be all right… She’s tough,” he says of his girlfriend, going on to add that Gwen plans to sing on Tuesday night’s episode of The Voice. You can catch the show at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

Like this: Like Loading...