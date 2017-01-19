Blake Shelton Wins People’s Choice Awards for Best Album, Best Male Singer

Sonja Flemming/CBS

Blake Shelton had a good night last night. Not only did his If I’m Honest project win the People’s Choice Award for Favorite Album, he’s the first country artist ever to win that non-genre honor.

On top of that record-setting win, Blake also won his second consecutive People’s Choice Award for Favorite Male Country Artist.

Blake made sure during his acceptance speech to thank girlfriend and fellow The Voice coach Gwen Stefani, whom he called “the hottest date here tonight.” He also performed “Every Time I Hear That Song,” his forthcoming new single from If I’m Honest.

Carrie Underwood won Favorite Female Country Artist, and Little Big Town won Favorite Country Group.

Blake kicks off his Doing It to Country Songs tour in Bakersfield, CA on February 16. Check out the full itinerary now on his official website. And of course, he’ll be back — along with his hot date — for another season as one of the winningest coaches on NBC’s The Voice when it returns for a 12th season later this year.

