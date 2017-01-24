Bluke, Together Again: Blake Shelton and Luke Bryan to Reunite on “The Voice”

ABC/Image Group LA

He’s already set to sing “The Star Spangled Banner” before Super Bowl 51 next month, but that’s not the only high-profile TV appearance Luke Bryan has lined up.

Next season, the couple jokingly known as Bluke will be together again, as Luke reunites with Blake Shelton as an advisor for his team on The Voice. The last time the two showed off their antics was in April 2015, when they co-hosted the Academy of Country Music Awards for the third year in a row.

Season 12 of The Voice kicks off Monday, February 27 at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.

