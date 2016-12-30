Bowl-Bound: Country’s Biggest Stars Provide the Soundtrack for the Gridiron

ABC/Image Group LA

For lots of folks, the New Year’s holiday is all about bowl games — and what goes better with football than country music? This weekend, some of the biggest names in the business will be busy ushering in both the kickoff and 2017:

— Tim McGraw got things started on Thursday, playing the Belk Bowl Fanfest at BB&T Ballpark in Charlotte, North Carolina, ahead of the Arkansas Razorbacks taking on the Virginia Tech Hokies.

— After the Tennessee Vols square off against the Nebraska Cornhuskers at Friday’s Music City Bowl at Nissan Stadium, LOCASH will headline the post-game concert on Nashville’s famed Lower Broadway.

— Cole Swindell does his first halftime performance during a college bowl game on Saturday at the Citrus Bowl in Florida. The LSU Tigers vie for bragging rights against the Louisville Cardinals at Orlando’s Camping World Stadium. You can watch the same starting at 11 a.m. ET on ABC.

— Brothers Osborne and Brett Young will also be in Florida, welcoming 2017 at Jacksonville’s New Year’s Eve Bowl Bash after Saturday’s Taxslayer Bowl clash between Georgia Tech and the University of Kentucky.

— Fast forward to January 9, and Dierks Bentley will headline the Championship Tailgate before the College Football Playoff National Championship in the space next to Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. Little Big Town will sing “The Star Spangled Banner” before the winners of the Fiesta and Peach Bowls compete. The game starts at 8 p.m. ET on ESPN.

Copyright © 2016, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

Like this: Like Loading...