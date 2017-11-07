Brad Paisley & Carrie Underwood’s greatest CMA hits: Ten years of country music’s biggest night

Country Music Association

Wednesday night on ABC, Brad Paisley and Carrie Underwood host the CMA Awards for the tenth time. That’s a feat surpassed only by Vince Gill, who led country music’s biggest night for a record twelve years.

Looking back over a decade, it’s impossible for Brad to pick out a highlight that stands out among the rest.

“There are so many, it’s hard to really pick anything in particular that’s my favorite moment of the whole thing. I really can’t,” he tells ABC Radio. “I mean, the Barbies with Tim [McGraw] and Faith [Hill] have always been an amazing thing. Hank [Williams] Junior walking out.”

Nevertheless, Brad admits last year’s CMA half-century celebration was a career high point for him.

“You’re standing there and Alabama‘s singing, and Reba [McEntire]…” he remembers. “And I’m behind the wall waiting on Vince to finish a [Merle] Haggard song, so that I can say, ‘I’m a pickin’ and I’m a grinnin” with Roy Clark. I mean, it’s really bucket list stuff.”

Brad’s CMA partner is inclined to agree with him.

“That was like a perk of being a host,” Carrie says. “Like we don’t get paid, getting up there hosting the show. That was our payment, being able to be onstage with those legendary artists.”

Wednesday night’s show promises to add more big moments to Brad and Carrie’s long list of CMA highlights. You can check out the 51st Annual CMA Awards Wednesday starting at 8 p.m. ET, as the evening airs live from Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena on ABC.

