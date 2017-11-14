Brad Paisley carries the Weekend Warrior banner into 2018

ABC/Image Group LA

Brad Paisley won’t be hanging up his Weekend Warrior title anytime soon.

The ten-time CMA Awards host is extending his Weekend Warrior World Tour into 2018, with Dustin Lynch, Chase Bryant and Lindsay Ell once again joining him on the trek.

The 26 new shows will kick off January 25 at Staples Center in Los Angeles.

Here’s the latest itinerary, with ticket information and more dates still to come:

1/25 — Los Angeles, CA, Staples Center

1/26 — Fresno, CA, Save Mart Center

1/27 — Glendale, AZ, Gila River Arena

2/1 — Salt Lake City, UT, Vivint Smart Home Arena

2/2 — Boise, ID, Taco Bell Arena

2/3 — Reno, NV, Reno Events Center

2/15 — Bloomington, IL, Grossinger Motors Arena

2/16 — Kansas City, MO, Spring Center

2/17 — Cedar Falls, IA, McLeod Center

2/19, 20 — San Antonio, TX, San Antonio Rodeo (Brad only)

2/22 — Knoxville, TN, Thompson-Boling Arena

2/23 — Pikeville, KY, Eastern Kentucky Expo Center

2/24 — Rosemont, IL, Allstate Arena

3/8 — Savannah, GA, Savannah Civic Center

3/9 — Tallahassee, FL, Donald L. Tucker Civic Center

3/10 — St. Augustine, FL, St. Augustine Amphitheatre

3/11 — Plant City, FL, Florida Strawberry Festival (Brad only)

3/16 — Marksville, LA, Paragon Casino Resort (Brad only)

3/22 — Erie, PA, Erie Insurance Arena

3/23 — Louisville, KY, KFC Yum! Center

3/24 — Moline, IL, TaxSlayer Center

4/5 — Columbus, OH, Schottenstein Center

4/7 — Grand Rapids, MI, Van Andel Arena

4/12 — Little Rock, AR, Verizon Arena

4/26 — Lincoln, NE, Pinnacle Bank Arena

